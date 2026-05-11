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Samuel Basallo Injury: Scratched with knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 11, 2026 at 2:53pm

Basallo was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Yankees due to left knee discomfort, Andy Kostka of TheBanner.com reports.

Basallo picked up the injury from a collision at home plate during the seventh inning of Sunday's game against the Athletics, per Jake Rill of MLB.com. The Orioles should have an update on the 21-year-old's status once he undergoes more tests on his left knee. Coby Mayo will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter and bat sixth in Monday's series opener.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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