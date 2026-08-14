Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo Injury: Takes batting practice Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 15, 2026 at 8:14am

Basallo (shoulder) is taking live batting practice Friday at Tropicana Field ahead of the Orioles' game against the Rays, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Basallo has been sidelined since July 19 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he's now swinging a bat and is expected to head out on a rehab assignment in the very near future. Basallo just turned 22 years old Thursday and owns a .756 OPS with 16 home runs, 46 RBI, 34 runs scored and a 26:82 BB:K across 311 trips to the plate this season. Carlos Narvaez and Yohel Pozo have been handling catching duties while Basallo is out.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Persist Following the Trade Deadline
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Injuries Persist Following the Trade Deadline
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
5 days ago
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
MLB
Collette Calls: Trade Deadline Fallout
Author Image
Jason Collette
11 days ago
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
AL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
13 days ago
Week 17 FAAB Results
MLB
Week 17 FAAB Results
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
19 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Soto to Miss Extended Time
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Injury Report: Soto to Miss Extended Time
Author Image
Jeff Stotts
19 days ago