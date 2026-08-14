Samuel Basallo Injury: Takes batting practice Friday
Basallo (shoulder) is taking live batting practice Friday at Tropicana Field ahead of the Orioles' game against the Rays, Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Basallo has been sidelined since July 19 due to right shoulder inflammation, but he's now swinging a bat and is expected to head out on a rehab assignment in the very near future. Basallo just turned 22 years old Thursday and owns a .756 OPS with 16 home runs, 46 RBI, 34 runs scored and a 26:82 BB:K across 311 trips to the plate this season. Carlos Narvaez and Yohel Pozo have been handling catching duties while Basallo is out.
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