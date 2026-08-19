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Samuel Basallo News: Back from IL, batting cleanup Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 19, 2026 at 2:20pm

The Orioles activated Basallo (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports. He'll start at first base and bat cleanup in Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Basallo went 1-for-9 with a double and a 0:2 BB:K in two rehab games, and that was evidently enough to convince the Orioles he was ready to return to the active roster. The 22-year-old had been shelved for most of the second half due to right shoulder inflammation.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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