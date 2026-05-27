Samuel Basallo News: Belts eighth homer

Basallo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rays.

The 21-year-old slugger took Trevor Martin deep in the fifth inning for the game's final burst of offense. Three of Basallo's eight long balls on the season have come in his last nine games, but he's still having trouble making consistent contact, batting .214 (6-for-28) during that stretch with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate.