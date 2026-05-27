Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo News: Belts eighth homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Basallo went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run and a second run scored in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Rays.

The 21-year-old slugger took Trevor Martin deep in the fifth inning for the game's final burst of offense. Three of Basallo's eight long balls on the season have come in his last nine games, but he's still having trouble making consistent contact, batting .214 (6-for-28) during that stretch with a 33.3 percent strikeout rate.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
13 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
18 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 9
Author Image
Chris Morgan
19 days ago