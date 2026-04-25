Samuel Basallo News: Big day in Friday's win
Basallo went 4-for-5 with a double and a solo home run in Friday's 10-3 win over the Red Sox.
The 21-year-old slugger drove a Brayan Bello cutter into the right-center field seats in the third inning, one of six Baltimore homers on the night. Basallo has three multi-hit performances in the last eight games as he puts his early-season struggles behind him, batting .360 (9-for-25) over that stretch with two homers, four RBI and more walks (four) than strikeouts (three).
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