Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo News: Blasts HR, drives in five Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Basallo went 2-for-4 with one home run, five RBI and two runs scored in Friday's Grapefruit League loss to the Phillies.

Basallo missed a couple days with an abdominal issue last month but has been on a tear at the plate this spring, as he's now slashing .320/.414/.560 across 29 trips to the plate. His third-inning home run Friday came off Andrew Painter and left the bat at 105.7 mph. Basallo later added a 108.7 mph bases-clearing, three-run double to center field. The 21-year-old Basallo is expected to see regular at-bats at designated hitter while spelling Adley Rutschman at catcher this season.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
7 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
8 days ago
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
MLB
Collette Calls: 2026 AL LABR Review
Author Image
Jason Collette
10 days ago
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: AL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
11 days ago
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Catcher
MLB
2026 Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Catcher
Author Image
Jan Levine
16 days ago