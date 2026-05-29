Samuel Basallo News: Crushes ninth homer of 2026
Basallo went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and a sacrifice fly during the Orioles' 6-5 loss to the Blue Jays on Friday.
Basallo was responsible for two of the Orioles' five runs Friday, highlighted by his solo home run off Austin Voth in the fifth inning to give Baltimore a 4-0 lead. Basallo has gone deep in two of his last three outings and is up to nine home runs on the season, with is third most on the Orioles behind Gunnar Henderson (13) and Pete Alonso (11). Basallo is slashing .273/.325/.506 with 24 RBI, 22 runs and 17 extra-base hits across 169 plate appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target6 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target13 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets15 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target20 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 921 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More