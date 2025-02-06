Fantasy Baseball
Samuel Basallo News: Earns spring training invite

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

The Orioles have extended Basallo an invitation to major-league camp during spring training.

Fellow top prospects Enrique Bradfield and Dylan Beavers will also be in camp with the big club. Basallo might be more of a first baseman and/or designated hitter in the long run, and the catcher position is currently blocked by Adley Rutschman, anyway. However, the bat could be special and it's possible he'll push to debut at some point during the 2025 season.

