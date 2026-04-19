Samuel Basallo News: Getting breather Sunday
Basallo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Basallo started eight of the previous nine games but will hit the bench Sunday while in the midst of a 4-for-38 slump (.105 average). Sam Huff will take over behind the plate and bat eighth for the series finale at Cleveland.
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