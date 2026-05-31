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Samuel Basallo News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Basallo (pectoral) is starting behind the plate and batting fifth Sunday against the Blue Jays, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

The 21-year-old tweaked his pectoral late in Saturday's contest, but he's still in the starting nine for Sunday's series finale. It's especially encouraging that Basallo is working behind the plate rather than simply serving as the designated hitter. He's homered four times in his past 12 contests and has a .925 OPS with eight RBI and six runs during that span.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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