Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo News: Good to go Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 1, 2026 at 6:50am

Basallo (abdomen) is starting at catcher and batting cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 21-year-old departed Thursday's spring game due to abdominal discomfort, but he's ready to retake the field after getting a couple days off. The fact Basallo is immediately working behind the plate rather than being eased back in as a designated hitter is an indication that the injury wasn't a serious concern.

