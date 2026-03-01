Samuel Basallo News: Good to go Sunday

Basallo (abdomen) is starting at catcher and batting cleanup in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Red Sox, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The 21-year-old departed Thursday's spring game due to abdominal discomfort, but he's ready to retake the field after getting a couple days off. The fact Basallo is immediately working behind the plate rather than being eased back in as a designated hitter is an indication that the injury wasn't a serious concern.