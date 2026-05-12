Samuel Basallo News: Good to go Tuesday
Basallo (knee) is batting fifth as the designated hitter Tuesday against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
Basallo was scratched from the lineup Monday due to left knee discomfort, but he'll return to action Tuesday after missing just one game. The 21-year-old has carried a hot bat through 10 games in May with four doubles, a triple, six RBI, four runs and a .928 OPS.
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