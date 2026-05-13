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Samuel Basallo News: Hitting bench for series finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2026

Basallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

Per Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun, manager Craig Albernaz said Monday that Basallo had "earned the right" to face left-handed pitchers, but the Orioles will nonetheless keep the 21-year-old on the bench Wednesday for a matchup with southpaw Max Fried. The decision to hold Basallo out may have less to do with the matchup than the fact that the youngster recently overcame a minor left knee issue. After being scratched from the lineup Monday, Basallo returned to the starting nine for Tuesday's 6-2 loss as the Orioles' designated hitter and went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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