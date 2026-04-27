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Samuel Basallo News: Homers again Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 4:55am

Basallo went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's 5-3 loss to the Red Sox.

Basallo, who started at catcher Sunday with Adley Rutschman serving as the DH, got the Orioles on the board in the fifth inning with a 392-foot blast off Connelly Early, his fifth homer of the season and first against a left-handed pitcher. The 21-year-old Basallo has now homered in back-to-back starts while going 6-for-9 in that span. He's boosted his slash line to .233/.325/.452 with eight RBI and 10 runs scored through his first 83 plate appearances this season.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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