Samuel Basallo News: Homers in win
Basallo went 1-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and a walk in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Giants.
Basallo opened the scoring with a two-run homer off Adrian Houser. The 21-year-old has gotten off to a slow start but should be in the lineup nearly every day with Adley Rutschman (ankle) and Ryan Mountcastle (foot) both on the shelf. On the season, he's slashing .150/.261/.300 with two home runs, three RBI and five runs scored across 46 plate appearances.
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