Samuel Basallo News: Not playing regularly vs. lefties

Basallo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Rays.

Though Orioles manager Craig Albernaz told Jacob Calvin Meyer of The Baltimore Sun a week ago that the left-handed-hitting Basallo had "earned the right" to face southpaws, the 21-year-old will end up being excluded from the lineup for the third time in four matchups with lefty starters since Albernaz made that comment. Adley Rutschman will start behind the plate, Coby Mayo will cover first base and Pete Alonso will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter Monday while southpaw Shane McClanahan takes the hill for Tampa Bay.