Samuel Basallo News: Out against lefty again
Basallo is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Yankees, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.
The left-handed-hitting Basallo will hit the bench for the second straight day while the Yankees send another southpaw (Max Fried) to the hill. Adley Rutschman will draw the start at catcher while Pete Alonso serves as Baltimore's designated hitter Sunday.
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