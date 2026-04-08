Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo News: Playing time trending down

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Basallo is not in the lineup for Wednesday's contest against the White Sox.

After starting six of the first seven games of the season, Basallo has been in the lineup just twice over the past five tilts and has not started consecutive games over that span. The young slugger has gotten off to a sluggish start, going 5-for-30 with a 38.2 percent strikeout rate. Pete Alonso will be in the designated hitter slot Wednesday and Ryan Mountcastle will start at first base for the Orioles.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Top Plays and Strategy for Monday, April 6
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
2 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
MLB
AL Tout Wars Auction Review
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
13 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
13 days ago