Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo News: Powers offense in wild win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 6, 2026

Basallo went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Marlins.

The 21-year-old rapped an RBI double in the first inning, a two-run single in the third and an RBI triple in the fifth as part of an impressive offensive eruption by the O's. Basallo has four multi-hit performances in his last 10 games, batting a blistering .395 (15-for-38) over that stretch with seven of his 15 hits (four doubles, a triple and two homers) going for extra bases, along with four runs and eight RBI.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
4 days ago
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
MLB
MLB Barometer: Checking in on the Most Hyped Players from the Spring
Author Image
Dan Marcus
6 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, April 30
Author Image
Chris Morgan
6 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
11 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Chris Bennett
12 days ago