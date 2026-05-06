Samuel Basallo News: Powers offense in wild win
Basallo went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, a run scored and four RBI in Tuesday's 9-7 win over the Marlins.
The 21-year-old rapped an RBI double in the first inning, a two-run single in the third and an RBI triple in the fifth as part of an impressive offensive eruption by the O's. Basallo has four multi-hit performances in his last 10 games, batting a blistering .395 (15-for-38) over that stretch with seven of his 15 hits (four doubles, a triple and two homers) going for extra bases, along with four runs and eight RBI.
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