Samuel Basallo News: Receiving afternoon off
Basallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The Orioles are facing a left-handed starter (Eduardo Rodriguez) and are wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, so the left-handed-hitting Basallo will get a breather following a stretch of five straight starts. Sam Huff will draw the start at catcher in his Orioles debut after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier Wednesday.
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