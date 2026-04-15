Samuel Basallo News: Receiving afternoon off

Basallo is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The Orioles are facing a left-handed starter (Eduardo Rodriguez) and are wrapping up their series with a day game after a night game, so the left-handed-hitting Basallo will get a breather following a stretch of five straight starts. Sam Huff will draw the start at catcher in his Orioles debut after being called up from Triple-A Norfolk earlier Wednesday.