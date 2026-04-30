Samuel Basallo headshot

Samuel Basallo News: Resting for early game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Basallo is out of the lineup for the first game of the Orioles' doubleheader with the Astros.

Adley Rutschman will handle catching duties for the first game of the twin bill, but Basallo will presumably draw the start behind the plate for the nightcap. After producing four extra-base hits (two home runs, two doubles) over his last four games, Basallo has raised his season OPS nearly 200 points.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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