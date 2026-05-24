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Samuel Basallo News: Resting for early game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2026

Basallo is out of the lineup for the first game of Sunday's doubleheader versus the Tigers, Roch Kubatko of MASNSports.com reports.

With southpaw Framber Valdez taking the hill for the Tigers in the first game of the twin bill, the left-handed-hitting Basallo will be given a breather while Baltimore goes with Adley Rutschman behind the plate and Taylor Ward at designated hitter. Basallo will most likely handle catching duties for the Orioles in the nightcap.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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