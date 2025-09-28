Basallo will be rested for the season finale after he made starts at catcher and designated hitter in the first two contests of the series, going 0-for-7 with five strikeouts between those contests. Unless he's called upon off the bench Sunday, Basallo will finish out the 2025 campaign with a .165\/.229\/.330 slash line to go with four home runs, 15 RBI and 10 runs across 31 games with the Orioles. Despite a rough showing in his first stint in the majors, Basallo is locked in as a cornerstone piece for Baltimore after inking an eight-year, $67 million contract with the club in August.