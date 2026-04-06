Samuel Basallo News: Sitting after four-strikeout game
Basallo is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the White Sox.
After an 0-for-4, four-strikeout performance in Sunday's 8-2 loss to the Pirates dropped his season average to .148, Basallo will get Monday off to clear his head. Adley Rutschman will draw the start at catcher and Ryan Mountcastle will serve as the Orioles' designated hitter in the series opener in Chicago.
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