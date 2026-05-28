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Samuel Basallo News: Sitting again versus lefty

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Basallo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.

Taylor Ward is getting a day at designated hitter and Blaze Alexander will play left field against Blue Jays southpaw Patrick Corbin. It's the second straight day Basallo has been out of the lineup and fourth consecutive game against a lefty that he has not started.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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