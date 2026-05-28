Samuel Basallo News: Sitting again versus lefty
Basallo is not in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Blue Jays.
Taylor Ward is getting a day at designated hitter and Blaze Alexander will play left field against Blue Jays southpaw Patrick Corbin. It's the second straight day Basallo has been out of the lineup and fourth consecutive game against a lefty that he has not started.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target5 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target12 days ago
-
MLB Waiver Wire
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets14 days ago
-
Weekly Hitter Rankings
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target19 days ago
-
DraftKings MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, May 920 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samuel Basallo See More