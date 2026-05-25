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Samuel Basallo News: Sitting out versus left-hander

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Basallo is out of the lineup for Monday's game versus the Rays.

The left-handed-hitting Basallo will get a break as the Rays send southpaw Shane McClanahan to the bump. Adley Rutschman will do the catching, Gunnar Henderson is getting a start at designated hitter and Blaze Alexander will slide into the lineup at shortstop for the Orioles on Monday.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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