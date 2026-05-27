Samuel Basallo News: Sitting Wednesday
Basallo is not in the Orioles' starting lineup against the Rays on Wednesday.
With the Rays sending southpaw Steven Matz to the mound, the lefty-hitting Basallo will open Wednesday's game on the bench. Coby Mayo (back) will serve as Baltimore's designated hitter and bat fifth.
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