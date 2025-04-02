Samuel Basallo News: Slow start at Triple-A

Basallo (elbow) has appeared in four games for Triple-A Norfolk so far this season, batting 2-for-12 with a solo home run and a walk.

Basallo has been limited to designated-hitter duties while he recovers from elbow inflammation, but the fact that he avoided a stint on the injured list to begin the season suggests he could be ready to resume catching duties in the coming weeks. The 20-year-old has returned to Norfolk after struggling in his first exposure to the International League late in the 2024 season, when he slashed .222/.267/.370 over 86 plate appearances following his promotion from Double-A Bowie.