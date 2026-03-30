Samuel Basallo News: Taking seat Monday
Basallo is not in the starting lineup for Monday's game against the Rangers, Rich Dubroff of BaltimoreBaseball.com reports.
Basallo started each of the Orioles' three games against the Twins in the opening series, going 2-for-10 at the plate with a 2:4 BB:K. With Basallo getting the night off from the starting nine, Dylan Beavers will make the start in right field and bat sixth, while Tyler O'Neill hits fifth as the designated hitter.
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