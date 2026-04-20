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Samuel Basallo News: Timely hitting in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Basallo went 2-for-3 with two RBI, a run scored and two walks in Monday's 7-5 victory over the Royals.

Basallo came through in the clutch, tying Monday's contest with an RBI single in the ninth inning off Lucas Erceg before adding another RBI single in the 12th to give the Orioles the lead. It's been a slow start to the season for the catcher, who's slashing .167/.275/.317 through 17 games, though it's worth noting the former top prospect is just 21 years old with only 48 games of big-league experience. Adley Rutschman (ankle) is likely to return from the injured list in the near future, but Basallo should continue to see considerable playing time.

Samuel Basallo
Baltimore Orioles
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