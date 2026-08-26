Samy Natera headshot

Samy Natera Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on August 26, 2026 at 12:17pm

Natera (back) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Natera landed on the 15-day injured list less than a week ago after experiencing lower-back spasms, but he resumed mound work Tuesday and is nearing a return to game action. The lefty reliever is eligible for activation Sept. 1 and is tracking toward a return on that date.

Samy Natera
Los Angeles Angels
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samy Natera See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Samy Natera See More
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
2 days ago
Collette Calls: Who Needs Experience?
MLB
Collette Calls: Who Needs Experience?
Author Image
Jason Collette
8 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Weekend?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
9 days ago
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
MLB
Closer Carousel: Who Earned Saves This Week?
Author Image
Erik Halterman
12 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
13 days ago