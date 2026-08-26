Samy Natera Injury: Beginning rehab assignment Friday
Natera (back) will begin a rehab assignment Friday with Single-A Rancho Cucamonga, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Natera landed on the 15-day injured list less than a week ago after experiencing lower-back spasms, but he resumed mound work Tuesday and is nearing a return to game action. The lefty reliever is eligible for activation Sept. 1 and is tracking toward a return on that date.
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