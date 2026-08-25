Samy Natera Injury: Completes bullpen session

Natera (back) threw a bullpen session Tuesday, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Natera was placed on the 15-day injured list with lower-back spasms Aug. 20, and the move was made retroactive to Aug. 17. The southpaw felt good after Tuesday's session, and he outlined that he expects his stint on the IL to be short. Natera is eligible to be activated on Sept. 1, and he may be tracking towards returning on or close to that date.