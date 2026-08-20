Samy Natera Injury: Lands on injured list
The Angels placed Natera on the 15-day injured list Thursday, retroactive to Monday, with lower-back spasms.
Natera hasn't appeared in game since Aug. 11, though his back didn't begin to bother him until Saturday. He'll now be forced to remain on the sidelines through the end of the month, which will allow Ben Joyce to continue working as the Angels' premier high-leverage reliever. Sammy Peralta was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake in a corresponding move.
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