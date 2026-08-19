Samy Natera Injury: Managing tight back

Natera said Wednesday that he's managing a tight back and is day-to-day, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Natera hasn't made an appearance out of the Angels bullpen since Aug. 11, though he was available for most of last week before he tweaked his back Saturday. He noted prior to Wednesday's game against the Astros that he hadn't done any throwing before the contest to test out his back, so the Angels may look to stay away from him for another day or two. Natera has emerged as one of the Angels' top relievers since being called up from Triple-A Salt Lake on June 5, gathering three saves, four holds and one win over 23 appearances while turning in a 2.00 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 42:10 K:BB across 27 innings.