Sandy Alcantara Injury: Likely to get Opening Day nod

Alcantara (elbow) is expected to be ready to take the mound Opening Day, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

The 29-year-old right-hander didn't pitch at all in 2024 after undergoing Tommy John surgery the prior October, but he was facing live hitters last September and should have no restrictions when spring training begins. Alcantara won the NL Cy Young Award in 2022 on the strength of a 2.28 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 207:50 K:BB over 228.2 innings, but he'll carry plenty of risk as a fantasy asset this season until he can demonstrate he's fully recovered from the surgery and has something close to his pre-injury command and control.