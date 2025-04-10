Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Back from paternity leave

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

The Marlins reinstated Alcantara (personal) from the paternity list Thursday.

Alcantara will rejoin the Marlins for their home series with the Nationals this weekend after he was away from the team for the past three days following the birth of his child. He's slated to start Saturday's game in what will be his third outing of the season and his first since April 1, after his previously scheduled start last weekend against Atlanta was rained out.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now