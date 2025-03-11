Sandy Alcantara News: Building up pitch count

Alcantara gave up two unearned runs on four hits over 2.2 innings in Monday's split-squad game against the Nationals. He struck out three without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed 57 pitches (33 strikes) as he continues building up ahead of an Opening Day assignment for the Marlins. Alcantara missed the entire 2024 campaign while recovering from Tommy John surgery, but he worked over 180 innings each of the prior three seasons, and manager Clayton McCullough indicated over the weekend that Miami's ace would not face a hard innings limit in 2025. Alcantara hasn't done anything this spring to suggest he needs one, posting a 0.00 ERA and 8:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings.