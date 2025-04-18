Fantasy Baseball
Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Chased after second inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2025

Alcantara (2-1) took the loss against the Phillies on Friday. He allowed six runs on four hits and two walks while striking out one in two innings.

Alcantara put the Marlins on the back foot when he gave up a two-run homer to Bryce Harper in the first inning. Alcantara yielded four more runs in the second frame, and he did not return for the third inning after tossing 61 pitches (of which 40 were strikes) while generating only five whiffs and six outs. Friday's effort boosted Alcantara's ERA to 7.27 for the season, and he'll look to turn things around in his next start, tentatively slated for next week at home against the Reds.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
