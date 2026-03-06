Sandy Alcantara News: Dazzles against Astros
Alcantara struck out four over three perfect innings in Thursday's Grapefruit League game against Houston.
The right-hander fired 31 of 43 pitches for strikes in an impressive performance against an Astros lineup that featured most of the team's likely Opening Day lineup, including Jose Altuve and Yordan Alvarez. Alcantara has a 5:1 K:BB through his first four spring innings, as he looks to rebound from a disappointing 5.36 ERA and 1.27 WHIP over 174.2 frames in 2025.
