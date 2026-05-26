Sandy Alcantara News: Dreadful in Toronto

Alcantara (3-4) took the loss against the Blue Jays on Tuesday, allowing eight runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out four across 5.2 innings.

Alcantara gave up two runs over the first three innings of Tuesday's start and was brought back out for the sixth to secure his eighth quality start of the season. He gave up a solo home run to the first batter he faced in the frame, Yohendrick Pinango, and that turned out to be a sign of things to come for the right-hander. After getting the next two Blue Jays out, Alcantara proceeded to give up another five runs, four of which came on a grand slam from Jesus Sanchez. Alcantara struggled with his control, especially toward the tail-end of his start as he hit four batters across the fifth and sixth frames. He has given up at least six earned runs in three of his last five starts, which has ballooned his numbers to a 4.66 ERA and 1.33 WHIP across 75.1 innings. He'll look to bounce back in his next start, which is slated for next week on the road against the Nationals.