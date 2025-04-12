Sandy Alcantara News: Earns second win of 2025

Alcantara (2-0) got the win against the Nationals on Saturday. He allowed four runs on five hits and four walks while striking out one batter across 5.2 innings.

Alcantara went nine up, nine down through the first three innings, but he ran into trouble in the fourth frame when he allowed three runs after loading up the bases. He gave up a fourth run in the sixth inning on an Amed Rosario RBI single, and despite generating only three whiffs in 87 pitches (53 strikes), Alcantara was provided enough runs from the Marlins' batters to come away with his second win of the season. Alcantara has begun the year with a 4.70 ERA, 1.17 WHIP and 12:8 K:BB across 15.1 innings, and his next start is tentatively slated for next week at home against the Diamondbacks.