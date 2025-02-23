Sandy Alcantara News: Effective in first spring start

Alcantara allowed one hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning during Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets.

The right-hander touched 99 mph and threw 13 of 17 pitches for strikes in his first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October of 2023. Alcantara has already been announced as Miami's Opening Day starter for the March 27 game against the Pirates. Craig Mish of the Miami Herald doesn't expect the 29-year-old to have any pitching restrictions this season despite it being his first year back from the procedure.