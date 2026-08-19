Sandy Alcantara News: Falls to Phillies

Alcantara (13-8) took the loss Wednesday against Philadelphia, allowing three runs on eight hits and a walk across six innings. He struck out one.

Alcantara was solid overall Wednesday, logging a fifth straight quality start, though the Marlins could muster just one run against Aaron Nola in an eventual 4-1 defeat. Coming into the day, Alcantara had allowed just one run across 27 innings in his previous four outings. His ERA now sits at 3.46 with a 1.18 WHIP and 131:47 K:BB through 27 starts (176.2 innings) this season. Alcantara is currently in line to face the Red Sox at home his next time out.