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Sandy Alcantara News: Fans six in final spring outing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Alcantara gave up three runs on five hits over 4.2 innings in Sunday's Grapefruit League game against the Mets. He struck out six without walking a batter.

The right-hander tossed 56 of 86 pitches for strikes in his final spring tuneup. Alcantara wraps up camp with a 5.68 ERA over 12.2 innings, but he gave up only one home run and sported a 16:2 K:BB, much more encouraging signs. The 30-year-old is set to take the mound Opening Day at home against the Rockies as he looks to rebound after a disappointing return from Tommy John surgery in 2025.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
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