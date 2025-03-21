Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Final tune-up on back field Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2025

Alcantara is expected to build up to 80-90 pitches while pitching in a minor-league game Friday, Chuck King of MLB.com reports.

It should be Alcantara's last outing of the spring before he takes mound for the Marlins on Opening Day. The right-hander has been impressive in camp in his return from Tommy John surgery, posting a 0.00 ERA and 10:3 K:BB over 12.1 Grapefruit League innings, but if he shows he's back to something close to his Cy Young form, it might only increase the trade package Miami can get for him this summer.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now