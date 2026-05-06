Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Hammered by O's

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 7:10am

Alcantara didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 9-7 loss to the Orioles, surrendering seven runs on eight hits and three walks over 4.1 innings. He struck out five.

While Alcantara didn't serve up any homers, four of the eight hits off the right-hander went for extra bases -- two each by Pete Alonso and Samuel Basallo -- as he got tagged for seven runs in a start for the second time in 2026. Tuesday's outing was his shortest of the season, and he'll take a 4.01 ERA, 1.28 WHIP and 36:18 K:BB through 51.2 innings into his next start, which lines up to come at home this weekend against the Nationals.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
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