Sandy Alcantara News: Headed for paternity leave

Alcantara won't start Monday against the Mets, as he's set to be placed on the paternity list, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander appeared set to take the hill Monday in Queens after his scheduled start Sunday at Atlanta was postponed due to inclement weather, but he'll instead step away from the team for a few days to be with his growing family. Alcantara should be back with the Marlins to pitch Friday versus the Nationals at home.