Sandy Alcantara headshot

Sandy Alcantara News: Logs quality start in no-decision

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Alcantara did not factor into the decision in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Nationals, allowing two runs on five hits and two walks with three strikeouts over six innings.

Alcantara allowed runs in the fourth and fifth innings, throwing 58 of 89 pitches for strikes while generating 10 whiffs. It marked the sixth quality start of the season for the 30-year-old, who bounced back nicely from a seven-run outing Thursday. He's been mostly strong this year, holding opponents to three earned runs or fewer in seven of nine starts while posting a 3.90 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 39:20 K:BB across 57.2 innings. He lines up for a road matchup against the Rays next weekend.

Sandy Alcantara
Miami Marlins
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