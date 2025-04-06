Sandy Alcantara News: Miami-Atlanta postponed Sunday

Alcantara won't start as scheduled Sunday against Atlanta after the game was postponed due to inclement weather.

The right-hander had given up four earned runs with an 11:4 K:BB over 9.2 innings through two starts this season, but his next turn through the rotation will be pushed back due to the rainout Sunday. Alcantara is likely to take the mound for Monday's series opener against the Mets in New York.