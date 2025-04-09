Sandy Alcantara News: Next start coming Saturday

Alcantara will be reinstated from the paternity list Friday and is penciled in to make his next start Saturday against the Nationals, Daniel Alvarez-Montes of ElExtraBase.com reports.

Alcantara was originally set to start Sunday against Atlanta, but that game got rained out, and the right-hander went on the paternity list the next day. He'll get another day to rest after he returns to the active roster Friday, which will make Saturday's outing his first appearance in 12 days. He'll be welcomed back by a Washington offense that currently ranks 10th in the majors with a .722 OPS.